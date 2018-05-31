FICCI joins hands with PPMC to chart road map for sustainable mobility in India

By Rajkumar Leishemba

Montreal, May 31 (PTI) Indias industry body FICCI and Paris Process on Mobility and Climate (PPMC) have joined hands to chart a future road map for sustainable mobility in the country by adapting ongoing global efforts to local needs.

A collaborative agreement has been signed between FICCI and PPMC -- an open platform created to serve as a facilitator for the transport sector in the COP 21 Lima Paris action agenda -- at the MovinOn by Michelin event here.

PPMC co-founder Patrick Oliva said there are ongoing efforts on how to get zero emissions from the transport sector considering how all pervasive it is across the globe.

"Already there are programmes running in Europe and countries like Morocco. Now we can launch something in India based on the learnings from these," he added.

The objective of the Indian road map will be to engage sustainable mobility community following a bottom up approach to contribute towards the implementation of 2030 global agenda on sustainable development and Paris Agreement on climate change, FICCI Assistant Secretary General Rita Roy Choudhury said.

Highlighting the need for local adaptation she said, "The global road map focuses on road, air and rail under the components of urban urban mobility. Railways as a sector needs to be given special focus under the Indian context," she added.

Choudhury also said after consulting with various stakeholders in India, the feedback that has been given is that the, global 2050 targets are too far considering the practical implementation and the road map should focus until 2030 in the Indian context.

Moreover, she said, "The title of the road map should be revised to low carbon trajectory for transport sector in India."

Efforts will also be made under the road map to bring already ongoing different works for sustainable mobility in India on a common single platform for better exchange of knowledge and execution, she added.

"The idea is to develop an Indian road map that spells out actions and implement strategies for low carbon sustainable transportation in India with a long-term view," Roy said. PTI RKL MKJ MKJ