FICCI Medical Travel Value Awards 2018 Given to 17 Hospitals & Healthcare Service Providers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GREATER NOIDA, India, December 14, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Mr. Satyajeet Rajan, Director General - Tourism, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and Dr. RN Tandon, Secretary General, Indian Medical Association, presented the 2nd edition of FICCI Medical Travel Value Awards 2018 during the Advantage Health Care India - 2018 Summit at Greater Noida on December 5th 2018. The 'Advantage Health Care - India 2018' summit was organized by FICCI in association with Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India and Service and Export Promotion Council (SEPC).This year's excellence awards were presented under the following 15 categories: FICCI Medical Travel Value Awards 2018 Ayurveda Sr. Name of the institution Comment Somatheeram Research Institute and Ayurveda 1 Hospital, Kerala Winner Wellness Centre Kairali Ayurvedic Centre, 1 New Delhi Winner Medical Facilitator HBG Medical Assistance, 1 Gurugram Winner Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Bariatric Surgery Asian Bariatrics Hospital, 1 Ahmedabad Winner Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Cardiology Cardiac Surgery Apollo Health City, Jubilee 1 Hills, Hyderabad Winner Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Cardiology Interventional Cardiology Fortis Escorts Heart 1 Institute, New Delhi Winner Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Cosmetic Surgery Fortis Memorial Research 1 Institute, Gurugram Winner Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Eye Surgery 1 Sankara Nethralaya, Chennai Winner Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital : In-Vitro Fertilization Infertility Nova IVI Fertility, 1 Ahmedabad Winner Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Oncology 1 Apollo Hospitals, Ahmedabad Winner - First Apollo Cancer Institute, 2 Chennai Winner - Second Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Orthopedics (Joint Replacement) Shalby Multi Speciality 1 Hospitals, Ahmedabad Winner Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Transplant - Bone Marrow 1 Artemis Hospitals Winner Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Transplant - Transplant - Heart Fortis Malar Hospital, 1 Chennai Winner Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Transplant - Transplant - Kidney Fortis Flt Lt Rajan Dhall 1 Hospital, New Delhi Winner - Joint Award Indraprastha Apollo 2 Hospitals, New Delhi Medical Value Travel Specialist Hospital -Transplant - Transplant - Liver Indraprastha Apollo 1 Hospitals, New Delhi WinnerAdvantage Health Care India - 2018 aims to present India as the most preferred healthcare destination for patients from across the globe. The idea behind the summit is to provide an opportunity for India to showcase its immense pool of medical capabilities as well as help develop opportunities for healthcare collaborations between the participating countries. Visitors and delegates from over 71 countries participated in the Summit.About Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI):A non-government, not-for-profit organisation, FICCI is the voice of India's business and industry. From influencing policy to encouraging debate, engaging with policy makers and civil society, FICCI articulates the views and concerns of industry. It serves its members from the Indian private and public corporate sectors and multinational companies, drawing its strength from diverse regional chambers of commerce and industry across states, reaching out to over 2,50,000 companies. Further information is available at: http://ficci.inSource: Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) PWRPWR