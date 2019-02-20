FICN case: NIA arrests Malda-based man from West Bengal

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) An accused wanted in a fake Indian currency note (FICN) case, also known as the Junagadh case, has been apprehended Wednesday from West Bengal by the NIA, an agency spokesperson said. Tahir alias Kaliya, a resident of Malda district in West Bengal, was arrested by a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from his home town for his "active role in procurement, trafficking and supply of huge quantities of FICN," the spokesman said. The case pertains to a gang of criminals who allegedly run a FICN racket from West Bengal and subsequently circulated forged currency in different parts of the country including in Gujarat's Junagadh area. The NIA had filed a criminal case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to probe these links in January. Investigation revealed that accused Tahir was one of the main suppliers of FICN from West Bengal and he was wanted in this case. The accused was produced before a special court in Malda Wednesday for obtaining his transit remand, the spokesperson said. Tahir will be produced before the special NIA Court at Ahmedabad in Gujarat for seeking his police remand for interrogation, he said. PTI RCJ