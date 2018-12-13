FieldEZ Named Global FrontRunner for Field Service Management Software

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, December 12, 2018/PRNewswire/ --FieldEZ Technologies today announced that it has been globally recognized as a FrontRunner in the Field Service Software category Q3, 2018, as per the latest study done by Software Advice, a Gartner company. The FrontRunner analysis categorizes the leading products in the field force and field service management software space and is based on multiple parameters primarily derived from user review and feedback. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797415/FieldEZ_FrontRunner.jpg )The latest research included 167 companies, of which around 14 companies qualified for the top quadrant, with FieldEZ being among the high-ranking companies. "This is indeed a great honour for the company, and due justification of the usability and intuitiveness of our applications, both on iOS as well as Android. The fact that FieldEZ has been shortlisted among the very top in the Field Service Management space shows the maturity as well as the flexibility that our solution offers, to meet the various customer requirements," commented Midhun S, Chief Marketing Officer of FieldEZ.Further Megha Birudavolu, CEO, added, "FieldEZ is the only player globally that is ranked in all three of the Gartner user review websites: Capterra (Most Affordable Field Service Software), GetApp (Leader in FSM category) and now Software Advice."The complete FrontRunner report can be viewed here: http://bit.ly/FieldEZFrontrunnerFieldEZ also announced the launch of its IoT platform that can be used for preventive maintenance, to detect anomalies and automatically create as well as assign service tickets to field technicians. This module works in tandem with the proprietary auto-scheduler system of FieldEZ. The IoT platform will further enable it to provide an end-to-end automated Field Service software solution for Enterprises as well as mid-segment organizations across industries.About FieldEZ: FieldEZ Technologies is a leading provider of Field Service Management and Digital Transformation solutions. FieldEZ products and services are used by Fortune 100 companies as well as SMEs to enhance their business value, operational efficiency and customer experience. For more information, visit www.fieldez.comAbout Software Advice Software Advice is the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. Advisors provide free, personalized software recommendations, helping companies of all sizes find products that meet their business needs. Software Advice also features objective research by industry experts and reviews from validated users, saving buyers time and resources. Software Advice is a Gartner company. For more information, visit www.softwareadvice.comDisclaimer: FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates. Source: FieldEZ Technologies Private Limited PWRPWR