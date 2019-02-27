FIEO, eBay tie-up to promote retail exports through e-commerce

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Exporters' body FIEO Wednesday formally announced a partnership to promote retail exports through e-commerce from India. "This strategic tie-up will stimulate the growth of Indian retail exporters by helping them sell online to eBay's 179 million buyers worldwide and share knowledge of retail export trends," a statement said. Under the tie-up, eBay's insights and best practices will be shared among member base of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) so that they can benefit from e-commerce market. PTI RSN HRS