FIEO participating in China International Import Expo

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Exporters body FIEO said Thursday it is taking a delegation to participate in the six-day China International Import Expo in Shanghai, starting from November 5.Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) will set-up the country's pavilion at the expo along with other stakeholders like Ministry of Tourism, APEDA, NAFED, MPEDA, and SEPC.The focused sectors for this year are food and agro products, pharmaceuticals, IT, tourism and services sector, FIEO said in a statement.The sectors chosen are extremely important for exports to China as China's share in overall exports is extremely low, FIEO DG Ajay Sahai said.India's participation assumes significance as its trade deficit with China is increasing.The deficit has increased to USD 63.12 billion in 2017-18 from USD 51.1 billion in the previous fiscal.