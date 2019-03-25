Fifteen injured as two buses collide in Shimla

Shimla, Mar 25 (PTI) At least 15 people were injured when two buses collided head on in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Monday, police said. A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus and a private bus collided at Beethal near Rampur tehsil at around 11.30 am, Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said. A team led by Rampur Deputy Superintendent of Police has rushed to the spot, he said. More details are awaited. PTI DJI CK