Fifth Asian Mediation Association Conference held in Jakarta

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The fifth edition of the Asian Mediation Association Conference was hosted by the Indonesia Mediation Centre in Jakarta recently. Fourteen master trainers of Delhi Mediation Centre, along with Member Secretary, Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC), Supreme Court of India, participated in the conference, titled "Can Mediation Survive in a World of Trumpian Negotiators?", from October 24-25. The conference was attended by delegates from various Asian countries, the United Kingdom, United States of America and Australia. "The conference provided platform for interaction amongst representatives of various mediation organisations, mediation practitioners, dispute resolution experts and aimed at boosting awareness about mediation and its uses as well as providing a forum for the exchange of the latest ideas and developments in mediation," according to a release. A talk show was also held, in which delegates from various South Asian countries talked about the present state of mediation activities in their respective countries. The next conference will be held in the Philippines in 2020. PTI UK PKS URD SMN