Fig-O-Honey to Host Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai Site of the Ninth Annual Great Cloth Diaper Change (GCDC) International Event

BENGALURU, April 25, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Fig-O-Honey (http://www.figohoney.com) will be host to the Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi site of an international cloth diaper event taking place on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 and Sunday, April 28th , 2019, following Earth Day. This is the 9th year for the popular worldwide event. With 274 sites in 16 countries like Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, England, Finland, India, Japan, Mxico, Per, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Spain, the United States and Zimbabwe (on 6 continents), GCDC will endeavour to promote cloth diapering at events around the globe, with each event holding a ceremonial cloth diaper change and the total number of global cloth diaper changes being tallied after the 2-day event.Each year billions of disposable diapers enter landfills, where it takes hundreds of years for them to decompose, if ever. In eight successful years of the Great Cloth Diaper Change event, participants have shown the entire world that cloth diapers are a real option for today's modern families, particularly catching the eye of expecting and new parents who may be seeking more planet-friendly and affordable alternatives to disposable diapers.To date, there are more than 100 cloth-diaper-changer and child pairs registered to participate in the event.The Bengaluru event will take place at 10:30 a.m. on 27th April at the CForCat Early Years, Karthik Nagar, Marathahalli.The Chennai event will take place at 10:30 a.m. on 28th April, Sunday at the The Bloomingdale clubhouse, Pammal.The Kochi event will take place at 10:30 a.m. on 28th April, Sunday at the Purva Eternity Clubhouse, Kakkanad.In addition to the simultaneous cloth diaper change at our event, there will also be various family-friendly activities and booths by other baby-friendly companies.About Fig-O-Honey: Fig-O-Honey (http://www.figohoney.com) was created out of love for sustainability, design, and value for money. We provide a chemical-free, rash-free, safe diapering alternative with our reusable cloth diapers that are completely safe for the baby and convenient for Indian parents. The goal is to make cloth diapering as the first diapering choice of parents. Fig-O-Honey is incubated at NSRCEL, IIM Bangalore.