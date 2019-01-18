Fight against TMC will continue: Bengal Congress

Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) With Congress chief Rahul Gandhi extending his support to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's mega Opposition rally, the West Bengal Congress said Friday their fight against the "misrule" of the Trinamool Congress would continue as the high command had not asked them to stop it. Earlier in the day, Gandhi extended his support to Banerjee for her 'United India Rally' here on Saturday. "Our party president Rahul Gandhi has extended support to the anti-BJP platform. Our fight against the BJP and TMC in Bengal would continue. The party high command has not asked us to stop it," state Congress president Somen Mitra said. Gandhi is likely to skip Mamata's rally and the Congress has deputed its leader in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to represent the Grand Old Party at the event. In a letter to Banerjee, the Congress chief commended the "great people" of Bengal, who had "historically been at the forefront of defending our ideals". PTI PNTHMB