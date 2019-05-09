Fight LS polls in Punjab on 'false' promises made to people: Harsimrat to Priyanka Gandhi

Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal Thursday dared Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to advise Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to fight Lok Sabha polls on issues like farm debt waiver, employment to youth and other "false" promises he made to people of the state.Badal, the Akali candidate from the Bathinda parliamentary seat, threw an open challenge at Priyanka Gandhi a day after the Congress leader had challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the last two phases of the Lok Sabha election on the issue of the "false promises" he made to people."A daughter of Punjab is throwing an open challenge to you (Priyanka). You advise Amarinder Singh to fight polls in Punjab on the issue of the genocide of Sikhs and false promises like farm debt waiver, employment to youth, unemployment allowance and smartphones. There should be no double standards," She tweeted. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has been accusing the Amarinder Singh-led government of reneging on its promises made during the 2017 assembly elections.On Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi had held a roadshow in Delhi and said people of the city were tired of Modi's "purposeless talk"."Being a Delhi girl, I challenge you to fight the last two phases of the Lok Sabha elections on the issues of demonetisation, GST, women's security and the false promises made to people of the country," Priyanka Gandhi had said during the roadshow. PTI CHS SUN VSD RDKDPB