Fiinovation and CYDA Join Hands to Implement a Social Welfare Project

Fiinovation, a global CSR consulting firm, joins hands with Centre for Youth Development and Activities (CYDA), an NGO which closely works on improving Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WaSH) and skill development among the marginalized section. In accordance to the strategic partnership, supported by a leading manufacturer of Calcined Petroleum Coke, Fiinovation has conceptualized a social intervention that aims at improving environmental and health conditions in Bilaspur district. This joint initiative will largely focus on conducting awareness drives and implementing Wash (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) specific programs in the region to benefit 700 households. The activities involve sensitization drives on improving hygiene habits, incorporation of RO tanks to facilitate safe drinking water, and ensure a clean environment. Fiinovation has exhaustively analyzed the ground-level needs and designed the project in a way that it meets the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for enhancing the economic, social and environmental state. Around 28% of the total population in Parsada Awas and 33% in Nayapara Parsada, two hamlets in Belha tehsil of Bilaspur district, work as wage laborers in the nearby industrial plants with inadequate access to drinking water and sanitation facilities. Some prime problems like water unavailability for daily usage leads to great trouble for women. Moreover, lack of toilets and bathing areas lead to open defecation and open bathing, resulting into water-borne diseases.Fiinovation and CYDA are working rigorously on improving the water problems, sanitation factors and basic hygiene practices, thereby improving over all healthcare conditions. Regular tree plantation drives are also conducted for environmental benefits such as improving air quality and conserving water. The plantation drives engage the youngsters from the village and help in creating a sense of ownership within the community.Speaking on the successful launch of the initiative, Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Fiinovation, said, We are proud to partner with CYDA for the initiative, envisioned to improve the living conditions of the marginalized section who dont have access to basic amenities like clean drinking water, and sanitation infrastructure and services. With this social initiative, we are striving to impact the health conditions in a positive way.