Fiinovation Celebrates 10 Years of Social Alliances

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, October 5, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- The celebration was marked by the felicitation of Dr. M.S. Swaminathan, Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak, and Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee Fiinovation, a research-based organization that offers expertise in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arena marked 10 years of successful social alliances on 29th September 2018 at Hyatt Regency by felicitating the unwavering and revolutionary efforts of Dr. M.S. Swaminathan- an Indian geneticist also referred as Father of Green Revolution, Dr. Bindeswhar Pathak- Indian sociologist, founder of Sulabh International, and Dr. Bhaskar Chaterjee, referred to as the Father of CSR instrumental in framing and issuing the CSR guidelines for Public Sector. In continuation to its unwavering commitment to serving the community, the organization also organized its 6th Annual Blood Donation Drive in association with Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital with the theme 'Gift A Life' and contributed 100+ blood units to the blood bank. The 10th year Foundation Day celebrations on 29th September witnessed the eminent Guest of Honours, Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak and Dr. Bhaskar Chaterjee congratulating Fiinovation for its efforts in bridging the gap between the private and social sector. On the occasion, they urged the corporate delegates and social sector professionals to forge more and more effective and impactful partnerships for social interventions. The celebrations were also joined by corporate delegates and social sector professionals who initiated a healthy discussion on the Role of Private sectors in social development and sustainability. The celebrations started with Lamp Lighting by the eminent Guests of Honour, a keynote address by Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO- Fiinovation, followed by the Felicitation & Conferring of the Legends Award and the award ceremony for Fiinovation family. The event witnessed an interactive discussion with the expert panel which comprised of the eminent guests Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak and Dr. Bhaskar Chaterjee and was moderated by Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty. The topic focused on - The quintessential role of Private sector and its convergence with the social sector for an effective social intervention. The decision makers from private organisations actively took part in the discussion and shared their valuable insights. Fiinovation was institutionalised when the concept of CSR was still very nascent in India. However, with a clear vision, Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO - Fiinovation with his team surged ahead and effectively worked on partnerships among businesses and civic bodies. On the occasion, Dr. Chakraborty said, he realised the necessity of work in the social development sector when he saw people dying due to snake bites, lack of drinking water and severe malnutrition in the interior most parts of Tamil Nadu. That was just the beginning.