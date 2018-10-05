Fiinovation Celebrates 10 Years of Social Alliances

"Change lies in humanity's ability to make a difference. As social beings, we want to be able to develop within progressive social structures. Our actions should give a room for acceptance and equality. A society that unifies people from all walks of life would create a 'win' for every citizen," added Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty speaking on how positive social change can be brought. Over the last decade, the company has spread its wings pan-India through partnerships with corporations like Bharti Infratel Ltd, Goa Carbon Limited, Dalmia Bharat Group, JK Tyre, Mytrah Energy, Uflex Ltd, Flex Foods, PI Industries and many more, some of the above mentioned names were present at the occasion. Fiinovation doesn't want to leave any stone unturned and wants to contribute consistently for inclusive growth. One of the CSR initiatives taken up by Fiinovation is project Pragyam- a school for quality primary education for underprivileged. The project envisages providing quality primary education to more than 100 underprivileged children in Faridabad within the age group of 5 to 14 years. It intends to provide quality formal and interactive education to children and foster supportive learning environment for these children. The school funded and promoted by Fiinovation further ensures that a gender sensitive and inclusive education is provided to children for an enhanced learning experience. In addition, it also focuses on encouraging students to maintain a healthy lifestyle and all children are sensitized about sanitation during their learning process. About Fiinovation Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) is a global consulting company operating in multiple disciplines of the social development sector with emphasis on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability. Fiinovation offers end-to-end CSR consulting services and simplified solutions that has helped various corporations channelize their resources for the upliftment of community on societal, economic and ecological aspects in accordance to their CSR charter. Since 2008, Fiinovation has grown phenomenally and has made a benchmark in the sector through its service quality. It has been able to bridge the gap between businesses and communities through value-based CSR programmes in association with credible civil society organizations on Pan India basis in the field of health, environment, education, and livelihood. PWRPWR