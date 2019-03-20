Fiinovation Impact Assessment for a Dairy based CSR Intervention in Rajasthan

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The project intends to boost dairy output and enhance milk productivity in rural householdsDelhi, India(NewsVoir)Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) has partnered with a rapidlygrowing multi-diversified conglomerate to assess the impact of its ongoing CSR intervention in Sikar and Dungarpur district, Rajasthan. The project focuses on improving dairy output and enhancing milk productivity in rural households. Under the project, Artificial Insemination (AI) services, veterinary care and treatment are provided through trained livestock assistants. The project is also building the capacity of dairy farmers in order to take up better cattle management practices. To help the farmers better their livestock management, services like 24/7 helpline, health camps and tools such as chaff cutters are provided under the project.The project has identified 240 Champion farmers from Dungarpur and 200 Champion farmers in Sikar district and are being projected as role models. These farmers are adopting new approaches to enhance milk productivity that include improved feed and fodder practices, scheduled vaccinations, regular veterinary treatment, improved sheds for cattle, procuring better breeds for higher milk production and adopting artificial insemination for improving the breed of existing livestock.Fiinovation in its capacity has undertaken a comprehensive detailed impact assessment and way forward study of the project in the districts. The study aids in evaluating the design and planning structures of the project, status of on-ground implementation, and internal controls through monitoring mechanisms and assessment of the sustainability of the program.Speaking about the project, Dr.Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO Fiinovation, said, With the increasing population, the demand for milk and dairy products will continue to rise. In order to meet the demand, the country needs to upgrade its infrastructure at the village level and adopt advanced techniques to improve livestock production.The project in Dungarpur and Sikar, aims to fill the gap in infrastructure and adopt advanced methods to improve milk productivity. The project will not only meet the increased demand for milk and milk products but will also fulfil the objective of doubling the farmer's income."About FiinovationInnovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) is a global consulting firm operating in multiple disciplines of the social development sector with emphasis on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability. Fiinovation offers end to end CSR consulting services and simplified solutions that has helped various corporations channelize their resources for the upliftment of community on societal, economic and ecological aspects in accordance to their CSR charter. Since 2008, Fiinovation has grown phenomenally and has made a benchmark in the sector through its service quality. It has been able to bridge the gap between businesses and communities through value-based CSR programmes in association with credible civil society organizations on pan India basis in the field of health, environment, education, and livelihood. PWRPWR