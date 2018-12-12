(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) A social upliftment programme in Paradip district of OdishaParadip, Odisha, India (NewsVoir)Fiinovation, a global CSR and Sustainability consultancy has entered into a partnership with Peoples Forum, a non-profit organisation that works in sectors including women & child development, health and sanitation, livelihood and agriculture along with a leading Public Limited Company in the the business of manufacture of Calcined Petroleum Coke, for a social welfare intervention on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WaSH) components in Paradip. The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme will intend to benefit 700 households in the district, by sensitising the locals on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WaSH) practices. Evidently, the programme will ensure access to safe drinking water by installing community Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants in the locality. The activities will include installation of storage tanks for collection and storage of the purified water. Through this initiative, each household will be enabled to collect 20 litres of safe drinking water each day in jerry cans.The local people face immense problem in fetching safe drinking water due to unavailability. Through this project Fiinovationintends to improve the quality of healthcare with access to clean water which is vital to maintain good health. In addition, the project also aims to create community level awareness sessions on prevention of waterborne disease and combating malnutrition by conducting frequent awareness drives and health camps.To identify the key problem within the community, a rigorous need assessment study was conducted by Fiinovation Team, which resulted into some important observations and essential requirements. The village witnesses some prime problems like insufficient, irregular and unsafe drinking water which leads to number of water borne diseases. Another problem that has been identified is air and water pollution prevalent due to presence of many industries, resulting in respiratory and skin diseases. Adding to the burden, sadly enough, non-availability of primary healthcare services is a major challenge in the said area.To ensure an efficient execution of the project, Fiinovation has thoroughly researched and identified a local NGO, Peoples Forum which will sensitize and create awareness amongst people while execute various activities listed in the project objectives.Dr.Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Fiinovation while speaking about the partnership, stated that the project focuses on addressing the most essential problems in the area. We are proud to partner with Peoples Forum and take this initiative ahead which largely focuses on improving day-to-day lives of the people from the marginalised sector, who lack basic facilities as clean drinking water, healthy environment and most important primary healthcare facilities.He also added Our team at Fiinovation and our partners including Peoples Forum realise the approach towards addressing social challenges with cost-effectiveness and time-orientation, and are certain that our consistent endeavours like these will bring a long-lasting change. As a part of the project, the other essential activities include tree plantation in and around the colonies, school campus, playground and other suitable places, aimed to reduce the flow of pollutants and dust. To create a sense of ownership and responsibility, the existing Self Help Groups will also be capacitated to carry out the execution along with the NGO.Nearly a year long project, it aims to benefit around 3500 beneficiaries and contribute towards a better life by tapping on some key challenges witnessed in the area.About FiinovationInnovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) is a global CSR consultancy which offers expertise in sectors like Healthcare, Environment, Education, Skill Development and Livelihood with emphasis on Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability. Started in the year 2008, the organizations grass-root level approach in Need Assessment, Baseline Survey, Project Implementation and Impact Assessment has efficiently helped to bridge the gaps between businesses and communities.Some of its partners include major corporations and organisations such as Bharti Infratel, Uflex Limited, Flex Foods, PI Industries, Laurus Labs, IL&FS-Skills, JK Tyre, Mytrah Energy, Pipavav Railway Corporation, RPG Foundation & KEC International, amongst others.Image 1: RO TanksImage 2: Awareness Camps PWRPWR