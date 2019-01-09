Fiinovation, PI Industries and Harsha Trust Strive Toward Farmer Empowerment

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) A CSR project aimed at income generation through sustainable agricultural practicesRayagada, Odisha, India (NewsVoir)Fiinovation, with financial support of PI Foundation which is a CSR arm of PI Industries Ltd., an agri-sciences company and Harsha Trust, a non profit organization, has undertaken an agri-based CSR project aimed at empowerment of the farmers. The project is currently being implemented in Rayagada district of Odisha, covering forty-five villages that benefit 1300 farmers from the area. The program necessitates adoption of the Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) amongst the small farmers including cost-effective agricultural practices and improved farm management.Rayagadas tribal population face severe issues in obtaining farm yields due to unpredictable rains and primitive farming methods. Owing to which, the area suffers from seasonal unemployment and witnesses migration of locals to other cities in search of a better livelihood. Under this initiative, the farmers are continuosuly being educated on working of drillers, sowing methods, pest management, judicious use of farm inputs and more. Furthermore, the program enables the farmers to sell their produce directly in the market while they are educated on various welfare schemes launched by the government.PI Industries, Harsha Trust and Fiinovation are unwavering in their efforts to emancipate the farmers from the cycle of distress sale and poverty. Speaking on the importance of the project, Dr. Chakraborty, CEO, Fiinovation stated, Agriculture is the backbone of our nation hence it is our responsibility to empower the farmers and ensure they are at their best economic health. It is the prerogative for both private and public sector.About FiinovationInnovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) is a global consulting firm operating in multiple disciplines of the social development sector with emphasis on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability. Fiinovation offers end to end CSR consulting services and simplified solutions that has helped various corporations channelize their resources for the upliftment of community on societal, economic and ecological aspects in accordance to their CSR charter. Since 2008, Fiinovation has grown phenomenally and has made a benchmark in the sector through its service quality. It has been able to bridge the gap between businesses and communities through value-based CSR programmes in association with credible civil society organizations on pan India basis in the field of health, environment, education, and livelihood. PWRPWR