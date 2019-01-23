'Fiji Water Girl' to make a cameo on 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

Los Angeles, Jan 23 (PTI) Canadian model Kelleth Cuthbert, who famously photobombed a number of celebrities at this year's Golden Globe Awards, has landed a cameo TV gig.Dubbed 'Fiji Water Girl', Cuthbert became a social media star after many memes emerged on the internet featuring her in the background of a series of celebrity portraits.According to Deadline, the 31-year-old actor has started working on the soap opera "The Bold and The Beautiful". She will make an appearance in an episode scheduled to air on February 6.In a post on her Instagram page, Cuthbert shared a her photo dressed in black alongside four of the show's stars."Thank you to the lovely folks of @boldandbeautifulcbs for having me yesterday!" she wrote.The official account for the show also posted Cuthbert's picture from the sets, wearing a black dress and carrying a tray of water in two of the stills.In an interview with The Cut earlier this month, she had shared thoughts about her newfound fame."My brain can't even comprehend what's happening or why people are interested in knowing anything about me. It's such a surreal experience, but I'm having a lot of fun."No matter where you move, you're in somebody's shot. You just have to look at what you're doing and be aware of where everyone is. But know that you can't avoid it. I don't think there was a point where I made any conscious decision (to lean into the photography). I think from so many years of modelling, when I hear a shutter, I just kind of give a face," Cuthbert said. PTI RB RB RDSRDS