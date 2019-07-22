scorecardresearch
File FIR against bride's father for giving dowry: Court to cops

Jodhpur (R'than), Jul 22 (PTI) In a rare incident, a court in Rajasthan directed the police on Monday to file a case against the father of a bride for giving dowry to the in-laws. A metropolitan magistrate in Jodhpur gave the order after Ramlal, a former serviceman, insisted during the arguments that he had given adequate dowry and an envelope of cash worth Rs 1 lakh in the marriage of her daughter, Manisha, in 2017. The father-in-law, Jethmal, a government teacher, denied the allegations, according to the defence counsel Brajesh Pareek. "We argued that if taking dowry was a crime, giving dowry was also a crime and appealed to the court to direct the police to file a case against Ramlal also for giving dowry," Pareek said. Admitting the appeal, Magistrate Richa Choudhary gave directions to the police to file a case against the bride's father for giving dowry. Further hearing in the case will continue. Pareek said this was for the first time Section 3 of the Hindu Marriage Act had been exercised in a dowry case and directions issued to file a case against the person who gave the dowry. Manisha got to a software engineer, Kailash, in 2017. A case was field by Ramlal alleging that his daughter's in-laws harassed her in the name of dowry and did not let her live with her husband, who works in Noida. "When I took my daughter to Noida, Kailash did not accept her and pushed us away," Ramlal said in his complaint. He also alleged that her father-in-law nurtured ill-intentions for her. Police completed the investigation in the matter and filed charge sheet in the court, where the arguments has been in progress. PTI CORRHMB

