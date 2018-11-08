File report on AIIMS in Madurai on Dec 6: Court to Centre

Madurai, Nov 8 (PTI) The Madras High Court's Madurai Bench Thursday directed the Centre to file a report on December 6 on the steps taken to set up an AllIndia Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Thoppur here.Justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audhikesavalu directed the Union Health Secretary to submit the report which, they said, should also contain details as and when the work on theinstitute would begin and when it would be completed.The judges were hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by Ramesh who said the work on the institute had started in other states where it had beenproposed while in Tamil Nadu it was yet to take off.The petitioner moved the court seeking a gazette notification on setting up the AIIMS in Thoppur and for allocation of funds. The state government had offered five locations and the Centre in June last had announced Thoppur as the site for the medical instituted. PTI SSN NVG VS ANBANB