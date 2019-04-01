Filing of nomination papers for 13 LS constituencies in Rajasthan to commence Tuesday

Jaipur, Apr 1 (PTI) Notification for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections that will see 13 out of 25 parliamentary constituencies in Rajasthan go to polls will be issued Tuesday, signalling the commencement of the nomination filing process for the same.Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar Monday said nomination papers will be accepted from 11 am to 3 pm till April 9. Scrutiny of the papers will be done on April 10 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is April 12, he said.Voting in the 13 constituencies of Tonk-Swai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran will be held on April 29.Of these, the BJP has not declared its candidates for the Rajsamand and Barmer constituencies, while the Congress is yet to name its candidates for the Rajsamand, Ajmer, Bhilwara and Jhalawar-Baran seats. The Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan will be held in two phases, with the remaining 12 constituencies going to polls on May 6. PTI AG IJT