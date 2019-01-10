Fill up SAT positions, HC tells Odisha govt

Cuttack, Jan 10 (PTI) The Orissa High Court Thursday directed the state government to take expeditious measures to fill up the vacancies in various benches of the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT).In an interim order, a division bench headed by Chief Justice K S Jhaveri passed the order while adjudicating over a public interest litigation (PIL) in this connection.While the combined SAT benches have the sanctioned strength for eight members, including that of the chairman, there are now only two members, including an acting chairman, the petitioner said.Over 50,000 applications are now pending disposal in all the four benches of the SAT, including that of its principal bench here, the petitioner said. PTI COR SKN NN KJ