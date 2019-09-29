Fill vacant posts in hospitals, demands HP Nurses Assn

Shimla, Sep 29 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Staff Nurses Association on Sunday asked the state government to fill the vacant posts of nursing superintendents, matrons and ward sisters in the state's medical colleges and hospitals.In a statement issued here, the association's president Aruna Luthra and its general secretary Sita Thakur said the posts must be filled immediately to ensure better health services to patients.They also demanded that the vacant posts of assistant nursing director should also be filled without any further delay.The representatives also thanked Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Health Minister Vipin Parmar for appointing batch-wise staff nurses recently. PTI DJI RHL