Film on Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy in works

Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) Filmmaker couple Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari have joined hands for a film based on the lives of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy.The film will also be produced by Mahaveer Jain, a statement issued by the makers said.Ashwini, whose credits include films such as "Nil Battey Sannata" and "Bareilly Ki Barfi", will direct the new project after her "Panga".The story idea and concept was developed by writer Sanjay Tripathy. The film will chronicle the inspiring journey of Murthys and their contribution to the nation. PTI KKP RBRB