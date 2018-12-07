Film personalities add glitz to Telangana polls

Hyderabad, Dec 7 (PTI) Adding a dash of glamour to thepoll process in Telangana, Telugu film bigwigs turned up ingood numbers to cast their ballot Friday. Actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi, popular Telugu heroNagarjuna and director of 'Baahubali' S S Rajamouli wereamong the early voters in the election to the 119-memberTelangana Assembly. Another leading Telugu film star "Junior" NTR, grandsonof TDP founder N T Rama Rao, also queued up to vote. Film personalities cast their votes in polling stations mainly in the posh Jubilee Hills locality of Hyderabad. Junior NTR's sister N Suhasini is the TDP candidate inKukatpalle Assembly constituency here. Counting of votes would be taken up on December 11. Assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled tobe held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year. However, the Legislative Assembly was dissolvedprematurely on September six following a recommendation made by the TRS government. The ruling TRS is going alone in the polls and so is the BJP. The Congress, TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS)have formed the 'People's Front' for the election. PTI SJR RSROH DVDV