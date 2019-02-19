Film shows Kerala's signature assets, promotes it as global tourism destination

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Kerala Tourism has launched a three-minute film showcasing the state's spectacular assets serene backwaters, tranquil beaches, traditional houseboats, exotic wildlife, relaxing hill stations and Theyyam artistes to woo foreign tourists to its shores.The film, "Human by nature", is part of a marketing blitzkrieg to refurbish Kerala's tourism appeal, which escaped the fury of the devastating floods last year.Kerala Tourism said the campaign, unveiled on February 18 by famed classical danseuse and actress Shobana, also celebrates the local people as heroes; it draws from "warm, authentic human stories" that travellers rummage through for a liberating experience.The film offers a snapshot of the state through its catamarans, magical festivals and scrumptious cuisines.Shot in enchanting locations like Kumarakom, Alappuzha, Arthungal, Chellanam, Fort Kochi, Munambam, Wayanad, Kannur and Thaliparambu, there is a surreal feel to the film that is both real and fantastical for tourists, Kerala Tourism said in a statement.The campaign would run in Kerala's key tourism markets, such as the US, the UK, Gulf countries, Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Belgium.Describing the campaign as a powerful multi-media outreach, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said it would act as a trigger to put Kerala on a higher pedestal in a competitive global marketplace."It will appeal to both high spenders and backpackers," he said.Tourism is a major contributor to Kerala's economy and a significant source of foreign exchange.In 2018, the state's tourism netted a record revenue of Rs 36,528 crore and the tourist arrivals stood at over 1.67 crore. PTI ASG ASG ABHABHABH