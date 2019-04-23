Film, web series on multi-million dollar call centre scam in works

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala is working on a film and a web series based on the multi-million dollar call centre scam that rocked the city in 2016. The principal work on Nadiadwala's latest production titled "Hot Shots Dare to Dream" is currently underway. The producer is best known for making multi-starrer comedy films like "Hera Pheri" "Welcome" series and "Aarakshan" among others. According to the press release issued by the makers, "Hot Shots" is based on the real-life scam in which US-based tax payers were targeted by tele-callers from over half a dozen call-centers in Mira Road, Mumbai, India. The racket defrauded thousands of US citizens and residents of approximately US 300 million dollars equivalent to INR 2,100 crores. "After acquiring the rights of this real-life scam story for a movie and web series, we have been developing the content for over two years now and are confident with the final script. We have decided to give it a dual format release, this is the first time a film as well as an extended version as a web series will be released on a major OTT platform. "'Hot Shots' is an edge of the seat human drama that has all the elements of a thriller complete with emotions, wit, friendship, ambition, greed and power struggle," web series co-producers Arjun Kumar and Farid Sama said in a statement. Details regarding the cast and crew will be announced soon. Produced by Base Industries Group, it will be filmed in real locations in Mumbai, Dubai and New York. PTI KKP SHDSHD