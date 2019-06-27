Films that entertain and educate are best: Kunal Kapoor

Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) Kunal Kapoor, whose next release "Noblemen" deals with the issue of bullying in schools, says films that educate and entertain the audience are the best.Citing the example of "Rang De Basanti", Kunal said there was a candle march scene in the film and it sparked a lot of similar movements in the country with people seeking justice. "Like the Jessica Lal murder case got reopened because of the candle march. Even a film like 'Dangal', that talks about the importance of girl child, made noise. I think these are messages that people take home. I think the best kind of films are those which not only entertain you but educate as well," he told PTI. The actor plays the role of a drama teacher in "Noblemen", an adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Merchant of Venice". "The film deals with bullying and it is a big issue and not too many people talk about it be it in films or society. I felt it needed to be highlighted. It was an engaging and interesting script. "I am always looking for parts I have not done before. Here I had the opportunity to play a drama teacher, who is teaching these children 'Merchant of Venice'. He has an unconventional and unorthodox way of teaching the kids and the students love him for that." The film, directed by debutant filmmaker Vandana Kataria, releases Friday. Kunal believes there is a shift in the kind of roles that the actors are being offered in the industry now. "In the '90s and early 2000s, films were based on the unreal world. It was about NRI people, it was more aspirational. But now we are looking at inspiring stories from our own land. We have such a huge history and interesting stories to tell. I am glad filmmakers and actors are bringing such stories on the screen and the best part is audience is accepting it as well."The 41-year-old actor said he has written some stories and hopes to direct soon. "The first time I had the chance to co-develop a script was in 'Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurrana' (2012). I have finalised a script, which I intend to produce. It is a family-comedy drama based in Punjab. "I am also working on a real story. It is an inspiring tale of an unlikely hero. But I can't talk about it right now. As an actor, I am on the verge of finishing another film called 'Koi Jaane Na', it is for T-Series, it will release later this year." One of the stories, that Kunal has written will soon find it's way to the big screen. "I have put this story down on paper and I have someone who is willing to produce it. In the next couple of months, I will get into direction. It is a short film that I have written and it is going to be in an unusual space," he said. PTI KKP BKBK