Itanagar, May 25 (PTI) Following is the final party position in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly. Total seats: 60 Election held: 57 Results declared: 57 Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP): 38 Janata Dal (United): 7 National People's Party (NPP):5 Congress:4 Independent: 2 People's Party of Arunachal: 1. PTI UP RG TIRTIR