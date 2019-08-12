Financial Inclusion discussed in detail at CSR Research Foundation Seminar

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CSR to play major role in J&K development post abolition of 370 Mumbai, August 12th, 2019: To further the role of financial inclusion in economic growth, we require focusing on collective active participation rather than just banking on the government initiatives, feeling the experts at the Seminar on Financial inclusion organized by CSR Research Foundation here in Mumbai. The theme of the seminar way to people, planet and prosperity, rightly focused on the need of the hour to create a balance between growth and environment and ensure prosperity to have inclusive economic growth. The MOS for Social Justice and empowerment Shri Ramdas Athawale emphasized on the role of CSR in creating a business environment to further industrial growth and creating employment in the state. He emphasized on the role of financial inclusion and corporate social responsibility in the growth of the country and employment. Shri Gopal Krishna Agarwal, BJP National spokesperson for economic affairs said that now time has come to move to the next level of financial inclusion which means to provide equal opportunity to all in the financial markets. Organizing secretary of Bharat Vikash Parishad Shri Suresh Jain emphasized on the role of social inclusion to achieve financial inclusion and appealed to the corporate and banking sector to come forward to play an important ant role in the growth of the country. The chairman of the CSR research Foundation Shri Deendayal Agarwal welcomed all the participants from more than 40 banks and financial institutions. Director Reserve Bank of India Satish Kashinath Marathe, Vice Chairman Rail Land Development Authority V P Dudeja, Dy CEO IIFCL Projects LTD Palash Shrivastava, Former Director Bank of India Veni Thapar, GM SBI Ananthanarayanan A, Bank Of Maharashtra Director R Thamodharan, Executive Director LIC (micro Finance) T R Mendiratta, Former Director ONGC V P Mahawar among the others were present on this occasion. PWRPWR