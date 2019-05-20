Financial irregularities case: Police custody for PNB official

Raipur, May 20 (PTI) A court here Monday remanded a senior Punjab National Bank (PNB) official in police custody till May 23 in connection with the case of financial irregularities allegedly involving son-in-law of former chief minister Raman Singh. The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Sumit Kapoor remanded Sunil Agrawal in police custody till May 23, his lawyer Sachin Singh Rajput told PTI. Agrawal is presently posted as Deputy General Manager, Training, PNB, in Delhi. A case was registered with Gole Bazar Police Station here on March 15 against Punit Gupta, the son-in-law of Singh, for allegedly committing financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 50 crore during his tenure as a superintendent of DKS Post Graduate Institute and Research Centre, Raipur. Incumbent superintendent of DKS hospital Kamal Kishore Sahare had lodged a complaint in this regard. During investigation, police found that a loan to the tune of Rs 64 crore was sanctioned to the hospital from PNB Raipur main branch in 2017 through forged documents during Gupta's tenure, a senior police official said Monday. Agrawal, then posted as Assistant General Manager (AGM) in the Raipur main branch, had forwarded the loan requisition to the head office for approval allegedly ignoring the "forged balance sheet" produced by the hospital authority which amounts to "criminal negligence" on his part, he said. On May 16, Agrawal was arrested by Chhattisgarh Police from his office in Delhi. The Delhi court had granted transit bail to Agrawal asking him to cooperate in investigation and appear before the designated court in Raipur on May 20, the official said. Agrawal had claimed the he was innocent and was being implicated on false charges.PTI CLS NSK RHL