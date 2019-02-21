scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Financier robbed of Rs 45k by unidentified men in Rohini

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) A financier was robbed of Rs 45,000 and a gold chain at gunpoint by unidentified men who barged into his office in Rohini's Vijay Vihar area, police said Thursday. The incident was reported to police around 9 pm on Wednesday. Complainant Mahender Verma told police he runs a finance office and around 8.40 pm, three-four men came to his office and robbed him of Rs 45,000 and a gold chain at gunpoint, police added. They also fired gunshots inside his office and while fleeing on bikes, police said.A case was registered in the matter and investigation underway, they said. PTI SLB DPB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos