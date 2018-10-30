Fine Jewels auction shows strong interest in traditional, innovative jewellery: Saffronart

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) A selection of high quality traditional period pieces as well as innovative contemporary designs that went under the hammer, fetched a total of Rs 5.16 crores at Saffronart's recent 'Fine Jewels auction'. The sale was led by an exquisite pair of 'Natural Pearl and Diamond Earrings'. Featuring two rare natural saltwater pearls weighing over 20 carats each, set in a frame of diamond briolettes, the pair sold for approximately Rs 87 lakhs.Another highlight of the sale was a Magnificent Diamond Ring, which sold for approximately Rs 75 lakhs. "The stunning ring, centred on a shield-cut diamond, attracted interest for its unique design," the auction house said.The auction witnessed highly competitive bidding for traditional jewellery from important historic periods, especially pieces with strong provenances and fine craftsmanship. A pair of period diamond jhumki earrings from the private collection of a Nawab of Hyderabad crossed its higher estimate by 28.8 per cent, selling for Rs 5.15 lakhs, and a period diamond and pearl maang tika, which once belonged to the Nawab of Malerkotla, sold for approximately Rs 3.2 lakhs.A distinctive 'satlada' or seven-strand necklace formerly in the collection of Kanwar Sardari Lal Chopra fetched Rs 8.4 lakhs, 20 per cent more than its higher estimate. Additionally, a gold pill box by Cartier, which once belonged to businessman, traveller and collector Shantilal Bhikubhai Jhaveri, invited numerous bids and eventually sold for Rs 1.5 lakhs, surpassing its higher estimate by 87.5 per cent."We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this sale. It signals a very strong interest in owning and collecting innovative pieces that are rooted in traditional Indian design and history," Minal Vazirani, Saffronart president and co-founder, said. PTI TRSTRS