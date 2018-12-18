Fine-tune TIES by putting robust monitoring, review mechanism: Par panel to commerce ministry

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) A parliamentary panel Tuesday asked the commerce ministry to fine-tune the Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES) by putting robust monitoring and review mechanism for its effective implementation. The Public Accounts Committee (2018-19) in its report also said that the ministry should review all the projects under the Assistance to States for Development of Export Infrastructure and Allied Activities (ASIDE) scheme and evaluate overall performance. "As a successor to ASIDE scheme, the commerce ministry has launched TIES for three years 2017-120. They, therefore, desire the ministry to fine-tune the present scheme by putting robust monitoring and review mechanism," the report said. Last year, the commerce ministry launched TIES to create appropriate infrastructure for development and growth of exports through engagement of central or state agencies. Unlike ASIDE scheme, which was funded by the Centre, the cost of projects under TIES are equally shared between the Centre and states. The central and state agencies, including Export Promotion Councils, Commodities Boards, SEZ authorities and apex trade bodies are eligible for financial support under the scheme. Further pulling up Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the report said the ministry should play a pivotal role by strengthening the monitoring mechanism wherein delay, diversion, cancellation of sanctioned projects under ASIDE scheme should be automatically taken up for review. It also said that the ministry had sanctioned a project to set up spices park in Guna, Madhya Pradesh but it failed to bring the agencies on board for following guidelines and successful implementation of project. PTI RRMKJ