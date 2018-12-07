Finn Wittrock and wife Sarah Roberts expecting first child together

Los Angeles, Dec 7 (PTI) "American Horror Story" star Finn Wittrock and his wife Sarah Roberts are said to be expecting their first child together. Wittrock and Roberts tied the knot in 2014 at the Columbus Park Refectory in Chicago.According to Us Weekly, the twosome was spotted headed to an event in Los Angeles on December 4 and Roberts showed off her growing baby bump in a long white turtleneck dress with a tie around the waist. PTI SHDSHD