Fintech Startup Mymoneysage Launches CIMP, an Accelerator to Promote SEBI Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs)

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire IndiaMymoneysage an award-winning wealth management platform in association with Knowise training solutions a leading financial services training organisation launches CIMP Chartered Investment Management Professional. CIMP is a unique cohort that promotes Registered Investment advisors also known as fee-only advisers.Why CIMPAccording to an S&P survey, 76% of the Indians fare poorly in financial literacy, means a majority Indians could be making uninformed personal finance decisions, needless to say, comprehensive, transparent & unbiased advice with zero conflict of interest is the need of the hour. As per law, this kind of advice can only be facilitated by Registered Investment Advisers. Before the SEBI Investment adviser regulations, any individual could have called himself a financial advisor or a wealth manager but post the SEBI Investment Adviser regulations only an RIA can offer comprehensive Investment advice or financial planning services. The rise of the mass affluent, as well as the popularity of direct Mutual funds, has further boosted the demand for Registered Investment Advisers. About the CohortCIMP a six months weekend program is a highly selective & outcome based cohort. Along with classroom training, this program inculcates practice management skill through internship and mentorship. The program which emphasizes on investor psychology also imparts soft skills as well as business networking skills which are crucial for an Investment Adviser. CIMP certification drastically diminishes one's learning curve thereby reducing the time taken to setup & establish one's advisory practice. The best part of this program is that it comes with a guaranteed business from Mymoneysage that not only helps the participants to kick-start their investment advisory practice but also successfully establish the same. The selection for the program involves shortlisting based on application screening followed by a personal discussion. The Mymoneysage AdvantageMymoneysage simplifies investing for individuals and amplifies business growth for Registered Investment Advisers by leveraging Artificial intelligence and machine learning. Mymoneysage is a perfect combination of man plus machine. The AI of the machine plus the intellect of the human advisor enables comprehensive & client-centric advice at a fraction of the cost of a conventional adviser.KishorKumarBalpalli founder of Mymoneysage says that comprehensive and client-centric advice is no longer the privilege of only HNIs, we make it available to the masses at the click of a button. Mr. Balpalli further adds that CIMP cohort will aid in bridging the gap of RIAs on Mymoneysage. About KnowiseKnowise Learning Academy started in 2008 and is an expert in financial training focused on improving the financial services landscape through instructor-led workshops. The company's financial workshops are focused on Banks, Asset Management Companies, Insurance companies, BFSI teams of IT companies, Knowledge Process Outsourcing Companies (KPOs), Educational Institutions and others. The company has trained over 100,000 individuals in different courses. To know more about CIMP and to apply for the program visit https://cimp.co.in/