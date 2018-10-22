Finvasia Approved to Transfer Commodity Membership in Capital Market

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX to Go Live on 5 Nov 2018 Chandigarh, India Business Wire India Adding yet another milestone to its ever-expanding ecosystem, Finvasia received an approval to transfer its MCX membership to Capital Market Membership. The approval is a testament to the fact that the company is committed to provide its clients with products and services that meet and even exceed their expectations. The single SEBI registration will allow its clients to trade on NSE, BSE, MCX& NCDEX from a single trading account. This much anticipated unified trading account is a turning point for the financial market as investors will now be able to trade and monitor all their investments under one roof. Traders will be able to maintain a single financial balance for all exchanges they wish to trade on and will benefit from using the available balance in Commodities Market even after the Capital Market hours. This would further reduce compliances for all. Furthermore, Finvasia has also received NCDEX membership and is extending zero brokerage services for all clients who wish to trade on NCDEX. Co-founders, Sarvjeet Singh and Tajinder Pal Singh, added that, This change was much awaited and will create a conducive environment for investors. Traders will be able to diversify their portfolios more efficiently, with multiple asset classes and all major exchanges in one account. About Finvasia Finvasia is amongst Indias fastest growing FinTech company, offering Co-founders financial services ranging from zero brokerage, zero clearing, zero account opening, zero AMC to name a few. With offices in Mississauga (Canada), London (UK), Chandigarh (India), we are registered as Commercial Clearing and Trading Member of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and Member of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), NCDEX and AMFI. Further, the company acts as Depository Participant with CDSL and building a blockchain based Non-Banking Financial Corporation (NBFC) digital lending platform after receiving approval from RBI. Finvasia received FDI funding from some of the industrys notable Venture Capitalists against a valuation of INR 1.5 Billion in its pre-launch phase. PWRPWR