FIR against AAP MLA for obstructing railway officials from conducting anti-encroachment drive

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against AAP MLA Madan Lal for allegedly obstructing railway officials from conducting an anti-encroachment drive, police said Saturday. The incident took place on January 29 when the officials of Northern Railways were removing illegal encroachments near railway lines between Safdarjung and Lajpat Nagar, they added. The railway officials have alleged that the legislator visited the spot and opposed the removal of illegal encroachments and obstructed their work after which they filed a complaint, police said. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Lal on Thursday at Kotla Mubarakpur police station and the matter was being probed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Vijay Kumar said. On January 25, the Northern Railway wrote a letter to the South Delhi Police seeking adequate police force on January 29 to remove illegal encroachments on both sides of the railway tracks between Safdarjung and Lajpat Nagar, he said. However, when a team of the railway officials reached the spot to carry out their work, locals informed the MLA who immediately reached there and created a ruckus, police said. Thereby, not allowing the officials from carrying out their work and accusing them of not informing the locals about the drive in advance, they added.