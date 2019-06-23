FIR against BSP MP for giving false affidavit during polls

Mau (UP), Jun 23 (PTI) An FIR has been registeredagainst BSP MP Atul Rai for giving a false affidavit duringelections.The FIR was registered by Assistant District ElectionOfficer Shabbir Ahmad after it was found that he had mentioned 13 cases against him in his election affidavit but had total 24 cases against him.The FIR was lodged under different sections of IPCincluding 177 (furnishing false information), 420 (forgery)besides others.District Magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi said theaction has been taken after report of DIG, Election cell thatmentions that he had 24 cases aginst him.BJP candidate Harinarain Rajbhar had made thecomplaint in this regard with the administration.Rai, who has been accused of rape, had surrendered before a court in Varanasi on Saturday and the judicial magistrate remanded him in 14-day judicial custody.An FIR was registered against Rai on May 1 on acomplaint by a college student who had alleged that he tookher home on the pretext of meeting his wife but sexuallyassaulted her. Rai, who has denied the rape allegations, had been onthe run since the lodging of the FIR.The parliamentarian from the Ghosi constituency inUttar Pradesh was declared absconder by the local court. PTICORR ABN DVDV