FIR against ex-DGP on land grabbing charges

Lucknow, Aug 8 (PTI) An FIR was registered on Thursday against former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) for land grabbing, rioting and forgery. The FIR was registered at Gosaiganj police station here by Vijay Singh Yadav, son of the late minister Balrampur Singh Yadav. The FIR has been lodged against former DGP Jagmohan Yadav and around 60 others under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (forgery), 447 (criminal trespass), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, police said. The complainant alleged that the former DGP along with his accomplices had reached his property on August 6 with weapons. "It is alleged in the FIR that the accused are trying to grab his land. Probe is on into the matter," ASP (Rural) Vikrant Veer said. The UP Housing Board had also registered an FIR against the former DGP in 2017 in connection with the same land spread over three bighas in Gosaiganj area. The board alleged that the former DGP was trying to grab the land. PTI ABN SMI RCJ