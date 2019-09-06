FIR against IAS officer for 'murdering' wife

Lucknow, Sep 6 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against an IAS officer posted as Director of the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) for allegedly murdering his wife. "The FIR was registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information) against IAS Umesh Kumar Singh at Chinhat police station here in connection with his wife Anita Singh's death," a senior police official said. Anita (42) died of bullet injuries on September 1 at the officer's residence located in the Chinhat area. The FIR was registered on complaint of victim's cousin Rajiv Kumar Singh, who alleged that the IAS officer had relations with other women due to which his sister was not happy and he (Umesh) used to beat her. "She used to protest against her husband, who used to beat her. She had also apprehended that something untoward could happen. On September 1, we were informed about the incident. We reached the postmortem house. As all of us were very upset, we could not understand what to do," Rajiv said in his complaint. "Later, when we went through media reports and photographs of the incident, a suspicion came in mind. We gave a complaint to the police demanding his (Umesh) arrest as he is posted in Lucknow and has good contacts and could affect the impartial probe," the complaint said. The police was informed that Anita had received bullet injuries and members of her family (husband and son) and a servant took her to a private hospital. From there, they came to the trauma centre of King George Medical University, where she was declared dead. Umesh had informed the police that his wife had fired upon herself using a licensed pistol and she was declared dead at the trauma centre. PTI ABN SMI RCJ