FIR filed against accused BJP MLA, 9 others, in Unnao road accident case

(Eds: Eds: Adding DM Raebareli's statement) Lucknow/Raebareli (UP) Jul 29 (PTI) BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was among the 10 people named in an FIR registered on Monday in connection with a road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and her two aunts killed, police said. The FIR, in which 15-20 unnamed people were also mentioned, was registered at the Gurubuxganj police station in Raebareli, they said. "FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code's sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120b (criminal conspiracy) against 10 named persons, including the BJP MLA, and 15-20 others," a police officer said. Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, was arrested in 2018 in connection with the incident that took place in 2017. The case was registered on a complaint from the rape survivor's uncle Mahesh Singh, who is lodged in the Raebareli jail, police said. District Magistrate, Raebareli, Neha Sharma, while talking to reporters said: "I myself with SP visited the Raebareli jail and met Mahesh Sharma. He had given application for parole and as he is resident of Unnao it has been forwarded to the Unnao DM.""He also gave two other applications. One for registration of FIR on which it has already been registered and the other for CBI probe into the matter. This applicationhas been forwarded to Principal Secretary, Home," the DM added. A truck hit the car carrying the rape survivor, her family and lawyer when they were going to meet Mahesh Singh on Sunday. Two-- Sheela (50) and Pushpa 45) were killed in the mishap Besides the BJP legislator, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar, Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh, Naveen Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyandendra Singh, Rinku Singh and Awadhesh Singh have been named in the FIR. The rape survivor's uncle alleged that the MLA got the car hit on Sunday. "I am sure that the car was hit for killing all of them by the BJP MLA and his men," he said in his complaint. He alleged he was transferred from Unnao to Raebareli jail as part of a conspiracy. "I had requested officials to keep me in Unnao jail otherwise my family members will be killed on way when they come to Raebareli to meet me..." he alleged. Meanwhile the condition of the survivor and his lawyer Mahendra Singh is critical and both of them are on ventilator, said Incharge of Trauma Centre (KGMU), Dr Sandeep Tiwari. Both have multiple fractures and head and rib injuries, Dr Tiwari added.When asked whether there is need to airlift them to other hospital, Dr Tiwari said that KGMU had all the facilities for the treatment but the decision has to be taken by thegovernment. PTI ABN TVS