FIR filed against ICCW, says WCD Ministry

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Women and Child Development Ministry has said an FIR has been filed against an NGO, the Indian Council for Child Welfare (NCCW), over alleged embezzlement of funds. In the past, the National Bravery Awards were organised by the ICCW but after its financial integrity was questioned by the Delhi High Court during the hearings of a writ petition, the government then dissociated itself from the NGO, the ministry said in a press brief. The WCD Ministry has also revamped the scheme of the National Awards for children as Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2019. "On examination of audited accounts of the ICCW, it has been ascertained that the ICCW has not refunded the unspent balance of Rs 5,44,002 for the year 2015-16 and Rs 83,99,852 and Rs 2,19,70,197 for the years 2014-15 and 2015-16 respectively," it said. "In view of the findings of the internal inquiry committee and the fact that ICCW has failed to refund the unspent balance available with them and their downstream entities on accounts of grants under the National Creche Scheme, the ministry was forced to file an FIR against the ICCW for embezzlement of funds," it said. The WCD Ministry also alleged that the ICCW was working in clear violation of the financial rules of the Indian government while utilising the funds received. A senior WCD official said the FIR was registered on Thursday. PTI UZM AAR