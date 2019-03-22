FIR registered in fake e-mail case

Hyderabad, Mar 21 (PTI) The police here registered a case of impersonation after a fake e-mail demanding Rs 8 crore was sent on behalf of a company to its client based in Africa. The client reportedly made a payment of USD 1.2 million (Rs 8 crore) based on the mail. The payment was made to an account in a foreign bank, police said on Thursday.The case was registered based on a complaint by the company, they said. PTI SJR SRY