FIR registered in Kalindi blast case

Lucknow, Feb 21 (PTI) An FIR has been registered in connection with the low-intensity blast that took place on board the Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express near Kanpur on Wednesday. The FIR was registered at Government Railway Police (GRP) Station, Farukhabad on Thursday.The explosion had occurred in the washroom of a general compartment of the train when it stopped at Barrajpur station, 30 km from Kanpur, around 7.10 pm on Wednesday, railway officials said."An FIR has been registered at GRP Police Station Farukhabad. The case has been registered under 151 (Railways Act), Explosive Substances Act and 286 IPC (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance)," PRO DGP RK Gautam said.Additional Director General of Police (Kanpur zone) Avinash Chandra had said that some material apparently belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit was recovered from the spot."Some handwritten pamphlets in illegible writing containing threats have been found from the blast site," the ADG had said. PTI ABN DVDV