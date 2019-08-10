FIR should be registered against Khattar, Goel for sexist remarks, acts: DCW

(Eds: Adding Goel's tweets, changing slug) New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Women on Saturday said an FIR should be registered against Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel for their alleged sexist and misogynistic remarks and acts. In a statement issued here, the DCW said their acts and remarks not only amount to outraging the modesty and denting the dignity of Kashmiri daughters and sisters, but have also impacted women all over the country. Their actions may end up inciting violence in the already sensitive area of Kashmir, it said. "Such statements by those in high constitutional offices reinforce the notions of a patriarchal society and severely undermine the value and voice of women and girls," the women's panel said. The DCW's reaction came after Khattar on Friday courted a controversy with his remarks that "some people are now saying that as Kashmir is open brides will be brought from there", apparently in reference to the scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. At a state-level function in Fatehabad, Khattar had said, "Elders and youths will understand this thing that there can be problems if the number of girls is lesser than boys. Our (O P) Dhankarji had said that they (brides) will have to be brought from Bihar. "Now some people say, Kashmir is open, they (brides) will be brought from there. But jokes apart, if (sex) ratio is improved, then there will be a right balance in society." The women's panel also rebuked Goel for allegedly putting up hoardings of Kashmiri girls outside his Delhi residence. "At a time when several states are on high alert, such insensitive and crass comments that hurt the sentiments of an entire state, have the potential of flaring up violence and need to be checked urgently," it said. "The commission strongly recommends registration of an FIR in both the the matters without considering the issue of territorial jurisdiction," the women' panel said. It has demanded an action taken report in the matter from Delhi Police's Crime Branch by September 14. Taking to Twitter to respond the DCW's charges, Goel said that Maliwal should have "clean thoughts". "Fearing the public of Delhi, they supported the revocation of Article 370 but the discomfort of Kejriwal's team is clearly visible. These statements symbolise the disappointment palpable among anti-nationals," Goel tweeted in Hindi. PTI BUN AAR