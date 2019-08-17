Fire at AIIMS, 15 fire tenders rushed

New Delhi, Aug 17(PTI) A fire broke out at the AIIMS here on Saturday evening and 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site.Dark plumes of smoke were seen billowing out from top of the premier health institute.A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call of fire in the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 5 PM and 15 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to contain it. PTI VIT VIT TIRTIR