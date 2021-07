New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) A fire broke out in a cloth godown in Gandhi Nagar market area on Tuesday, a Delhi Fire Service official said. However, no casualty has been reported so far, he said. A call about the fire was received at 7.47 am, after which 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The cause of fire is being ascertained, the fire official added. PTI AMP BUNRCJ