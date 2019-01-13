Fire at empty pandal in Kolkata, no casualty

Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) A fire broke out in an empty pandal late Saturday night where devotees had gathered for a Bhagwat Gita recitation programme in Salt Lake area, the satellite township in northern parts of Kolkata, officials said.Two fire tenders were pressed in to douse the fire at the pandal, erected on a park at around 10:30 pm, an official from the fire brigade said.No casualty or serious injury was reported, he said, adding the cause of the fire was not known yet. PTI SUS DPBDPB