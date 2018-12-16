scorecardresearch
Fire at factory in Delhi; no casualty

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) A fire broke out at a factory in outer Delhi's Jwalapuri Saturday, said an officer from the Delhi Fire Service. No casualty has been reported. The fire broke out in the factory manufacturing plastic coolers, he said, adding they were informed about the blaze around 7.50 pm.Eighteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The firefighting operations are underway, the officer added.PTI SLB SRY

